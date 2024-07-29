240728-N-NF288-013 SASEBO, Japan (July 28, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) sits pierside in Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, July 28. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 06:23 Photo ID: 8557876 VIRIN: 240728-N-NF288-2136 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.81 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.