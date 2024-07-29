Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    588th BEB, 3rd ABCT soldiers graduate Iron Ambassador Program [Image 6 of 7]

    588th BEB, 3rd ABCT soldiers graduate Iron Ambassador Program

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    07.25.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Nyla Cook, senior enlisted of 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, speaks to graduates and attendees during a graduation ceremony for the Iron Ambassador Program at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, July 26, 2024. The Iron Ambassador Program within the 3rd ABCT, 4th ID, is a comprehensive training initiative that empowers peer leaders to enhance unit well-being through prevention and intervention skills, holistic health and fitness, and behavioral health wellness, while embodying the Army Values to foster a safer, more supportive environment. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

