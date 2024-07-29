588th BEB, 3rd ABCT soldiers graduate Iron Ambassador Program

Sgt. Marinellys Santiago, an Iron Ambassador Program graduate assigned to 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, speaks to fellow graduates and attendees during an Iron Ambassador Program graduation ceremony at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, July 26, 2024. The Iron Ambassador Program within the 3rd ABCT, 4th ID, is a comprehensive training initiative that empowers peer leaders to enhance unit well-being through prevention and intervention skills, holistic health and fitness, and behavioral health wellness, while embodying the Army Values to foster a safer, more supportive environment. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

