Gronk visits 3rd ABCT soldiers in Poland

Rob ‘Gronk’ Gronkowski, a former professional football player, poses for a photo with soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, during a meet and greet at Forward Operating Site Torun, Poland July 22, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Jason Harriman)

