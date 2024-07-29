Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gronk visits 3rd ABCT soldiers in Poland [Image 2 of 4]

    Gronk visits 3rd ABCT soldiers in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    07.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Rob ‘Gronk’ Gronkowski, a former professional football player, visits with soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, during a meet and greet at Forward Operating Site Torun, Poland July 22, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Jason Harriman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 04:27
    Photo ID: 8557804
    VIRIN: 240722-A-MW025-2148
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 538.97 KB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gronk visits 3rd ABCT soldiers in Poland [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gronk visits 3rd ABCT soldiers in Poland
    Gronk visits 3rd ABCT soldiers in Poland
    Gronk visits 3rd ABCT soldiers in Poland
    Gronk visits 3rd ABCT soldiers in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download