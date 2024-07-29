U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), Marine Air Control Group Detachment 18, Low Altitude Air Defense, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on July 27, 2024. LAAD battalions are responsible for mitigating enemy air superiority by employing the Light Marine Air Defense Integrated system(L-MADIS), Marine Air Defense Integrated system (MADIS) and the FIM-92 stinger missile which is capable of taking down enemy aircraft in a radius of approximately 6 kilometers. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 04:52 Photo ID: 8557800 VIRIN: 240727-M-RU058-1132 Resolution: 4806x3204 Size: 6.41 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU L-MADIS UTV [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Apollo Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.