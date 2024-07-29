Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), Marine Air Control Group Detachment 18, Low Altitude Air Defense, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on July 27, 2024. The Light Marine Air Defense Integrated system(L-MADIS) has the ability to make drones cease function and drop out of the sky, disrupt signals resulting in drones shutting down automatically or flying in circles, or activate the drone to return home. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, 31st MEU L-MADIS UTV [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Apollo Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    Marines
    LAAD
    L-MADIS
    Anti-Drone

