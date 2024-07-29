31st MEU L-MADIS UTV

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), Marine Air Control Group Detachment 18, Low Altitude Air Defense, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on July 27, 2024. The Light Marine Air Defense Integrated system(L-MADIS) has the ability to make drones cease function and drop out of the sky, disrupt signals resulting in drones shutting down automatically or flying in circles, or activate the drone to return home. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

