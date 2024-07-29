31st MEU L-MADIS UTV

U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Deven Pizano, a Low Altitude Air Defense gunner with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), Marine Air Control Group Detachment 18, Low Altitude Air Defense, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit utilizing the Light Marine Air Defense Integrated system(L-MADIS) to increase battlespace awareness in conjunction with the USS America via LINK-16 aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on July 27, 2024. LINK-16 is joint platform to increase tactical battlespace awareness utilizing the data links and air pictures to establish command, control, communication and intelligence of the aerial battlespace. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

