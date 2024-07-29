Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army dentist trains with Royal Canadian Dental Corps

    CANADA

    06.21.2024

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    BORDEN, Ontario – U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Bradley Truong (center), a general dentist assigned to the Wiesbaden Army Dental Clinic was among a group of Canadian military dentists who attended a clinical prosthodontics course at Canadian Forces Base Borden in Ontario, Canada recently. The two-week course offered Truong a unique opportunity to not only expand his dental knowledge and skills, but also to foster relations and collaboration with NATO partners. The course provided Truong and other attendees didactic training, along with hands-on clinical time, in order to broaden their skills in a range of prosthodontic procedures. The training was conducted under the close guidance of three Royal Canadian Dental Corps prosthodontists. During the two-week course, Truong gained valuable insight into the operations of the Royal Canadian Dental Corps.

