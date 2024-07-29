U.S. Army dentist trains with Royal Canadian Dental Corps

BORDEN, Ontario – U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Bradley Truong (center), a general dentist assigned to the Wiesbaden Army Dental Clinic was among a group of Canadian military dentists who attended a clinical prosthodontics course at Canadian Forces Base Borden in Ontario, Canada recently. The two-week course offered Truong a unique opportunity to not only expand his dental knowledge and skills, but also to foster relations and collaboration with NATO partners. The course provided Truong and other attendees didactic training, along with hands-on clinical time, in order to broaden their skills in a range of prosthodontic procedures. The training was conducted under the close guidance of three Royal Canadian Dental Corps prosthodontists. During the two-week course, Truong gained valuable insight into the operations of the Royal Canadian Dental Corps.

