A U.S. service member cheers on his teammate during a flag football game at the Novacare Complex in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2024. The event gave military members from all six branches the opportunity to watch the Eagles practice before the start of the 2024-2025 football season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 19:54 Photo ID: 8557150 VIRIN: 240727-F-DJ256-1569 Resolution: 4279x2847 Size: 981.98 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.