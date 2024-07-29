Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp [Image 7 of 10]

    Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. military members play flag football during The Eagles Training Camp event at the Novacare Complex in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2024. The event gave U.S. service members from all six branches of the military the opportunity to watch the Eagles’ practice before the start of the 2024-2025 football season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 19:54
    Photo ID: 8557148
    VIRIN: 240727-F-DJ256-1564
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    This work, Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philadelphia Eagles
    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing

