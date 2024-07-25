Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp

Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle greets U.S. Airmen and their families during The Eagles Training Camp at the Novacare Complex in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2024. The event gave U.S. service members from all six branches of the military the opportunity to watch the Eagles’ practice before the start of the 2024-2025 football season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)

Date Taken: 07.27.2024
Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
by SrA Dieondiere Jefferies