Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp [Image 1 of 10]

    Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. service members and their families learn about Bald Eagles during the Eagles Training Camp at the Novacare Complex in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2024. The event gave military members from all six branches the opportunity to watch the Eagles’ practice before the start of the 2024-2025 football season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 19:54
    Photo ID: 8557142
    VIRIN: 240727-F-DJ256-1052
    Resolution: 4883x3249
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp
    Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp
    Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp
    Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp
    Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp
    Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp
    Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp
    Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp
    Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp
    Eagle Wing visits Eagle’s training camp

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philadelphia Eagles
    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download