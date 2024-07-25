Installation Run brings together Soldiers from across Fort McCoy to build esprit de corps

Soldiers from multiple units participate in the Installation Run on July 19, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The formation run saw more than 130 Soldiers participate and covered approximately 2 miles. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024