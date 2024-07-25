Dr. Haliehana Stepetin, Assistant Professor for the School of Arctic and Climate Security Studies at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, was awarded the Nmitqǝn Award for Outstanding Early Career Indigenous Scholar on June 1, 2024 in Bodø, Norway at the Stormen Concert Hall. Presented by the International Arctic Social Science Association (IASSA), this award honors Indigenous scholars for their exceptional community-grounded research deeply rooted in Indigenous Knowledge systems. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 13:52 Photo ID: 8556308 VIRIN: 240601-D-D0067-1001 Resolution: 960x720 Size: 200.68 KB Location: BODø, NORDLAND, NO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dr. Haliehana Stepetin receives Nmitqǝn Award for Outstanding Early Career Indigenous Scholar, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.