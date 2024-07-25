Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Haliehana Stepetin receives Nmitqǝn Award for Outstanding Early Career Indigenous Scholar

    BODø, NORDLAND, NORWAY

    06.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Dr. Haliehana Stepetin, Assistant Professor for the School of Arctic and Climate Security Studies at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, was awarded the Nmitqǝn Award for Outstanding Early Career Indigenous Scholar on June 1, 2024 in Bodø, Norway at the Stormen Concert Hall. Presented by the International Arctic Social Science Association (IASSA), this award honors Indigenous scholars for their exceptional community-grounded research deeply rooted in Indigenous Knowledge systems. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 13:52
    Photo ID: 8556308
    VIRIN: 240601-D-D0067-1001
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 200.68 KB
    Location: BODø, NORDLAND, NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Arctic
    Indigenous
    Ted Stevens Center
    Defense Security Cooperation
    IASSA

