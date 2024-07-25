Coast Guard Cutter Stone conducts small boat operations with USS Donald Cook [Image 1 of 2]
ATLANTIC OCEAN
07.01.2024
Coast Guard Cutter Stone (WMSL 758) conducts small boat operations with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), July 1, 2024, as both vessels operate underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Both units operated in support of maritime stability and security in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Alana Kickhoefer)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 13:31
|Photo ID:
|8556246
|VIRIN:
|240701-G-UK658-1012
|Resolution:
|6374x4250
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Coast Guard Cutter Stone conducts small boat operations with USS Donald Cook