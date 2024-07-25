Coast Guard Cutter Stone conducts small boat operations with USS Donald Cook

Coast Guard Cutter Stone (WMSL 758) conducts small boat operations with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), July 1, 2024, as both vessels operate underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Both units operated in support of maritime stability and security in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Alana Kickhoefer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 13:31 Photo ID: 8556246 VIRIN: 240701-G-UK658-1012 Resolution: 6374x4250 Size: 5.23 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN