    Coast Guard Cutter Stone conducts small boat operations with USS Donald Cook [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard Cutter Stone conducts small boat operations with USS Donald Cook

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Ensign Alana Kickhoefer 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Stone (WMSL 758) conducts small boat operations with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), July 1, 2024, as both vessels operate underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Both units operated in support of maritime stability and security in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Alana Kickhoefer)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USCG
    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    USS Donald Cook
    Coast Guard
    USCGC Stone
    Coast Guard Cutter Stone (WMSL 758)

