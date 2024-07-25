Concert goers enjoy a performance from Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band at Fort Knox, Kentucky July 27, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 11:49
|Photo ID:
|8556008
|VIRIN:
|240727-O-GF376-4268
|Resolution:
|5803x3869
|Size:
|951.35 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band [Image 6 of 6], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.