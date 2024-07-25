TRADOC Proponent Office for Sustainment Mission Command conducted a Change of Charter Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 09:11
|Photo ID:
|8555730
|VIRIN:
|240726-O-SV016-1915
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|23.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Proponent Office for Sustainment Mission Command conducted a Change of Charter Ceremony. [Image 2 of 2], by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.