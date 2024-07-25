USS San Antonio conducts flight operations with HSC-11 MH-60s while underway.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 08:46
|Photo ID:
|8555713
|VIRIN:
|240712-N-YC460-3313
|Resolution:
|1616x1080
|Size:
|538.82 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS San Antonio Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by LTJG REGINA GULLI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.