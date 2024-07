Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 06:51 Photo ID: 8555593 VIRIN: 240729-N-AE927-7567 Resolution: 1389x464 Size: 98.04 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Environmental Guardian Goes Global: NAVFAC Washington Lends Skills to U.S. Naval Base in Romania [Image 2 of 2], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.