MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Sailors rehearse tactical combat casualty care

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dillon Davis, left, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Siverson, both hospital corpsman with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, perform simulated tactical combat casualty care during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 23, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian’s Army 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MRF-D 24.3’s Logistics Combat Element, CLB-5 (Rein.), provided comprehensive combat service support, logistics support, and enhanced health service support in a disaggregated environment. Davis is a native of California. Siverson is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

