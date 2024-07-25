Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Sailors rehearse tactical combat casualty care [Image 1 of 5]

    MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Sailors rehearse tactical combat casualty care

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Navy Seaman Adeline Garcia-Orozco, left, a shock trauma platoon hospital corpsman, and Seaman Gabriel Salas, a hospital corpsman, both with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, perform simulated tactical combat casualty care during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 23, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian’s Army 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MRF-D 24.3’s Logistics Combat Element, CLB-5 (Rein.), provided comprehensive combat service support, logistics support, and enhanced health service support in a disaggregated environment. Garcia-Orozco and Salas are natives of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 06:59
    Photo ID: 8555588
    VIRIN: 240723-M-PI941-2027
    Resolution: 6175x4117
    Size: 14.99 MB
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Sailors rehearse tactical combat casualty care [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    role 2
    MRF-D
    USMCNEWS
    I MEF Summer Series
    Predator’s Run 24

