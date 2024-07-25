Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Central (FASTCENT) Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

240724-A-BW296-1121 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 24, 2024) An Army combat medic specialist, assigned to Task Force 56 civil affairs, conducts an after action review with Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company Central (FASTCENT) during tactical combat casualty care training at the U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia Maritime Engagement Team training facility onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, July 24. FASTCENT provides expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to embassies, consulates, and other vital national assets throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Army photo)

