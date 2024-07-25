Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony for CSM Malcolm G. Coley [Image 8 of 13]

    USAG Benelux Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony for CSM Malcolm G. Coley

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Soldiers offer gifts and bouquets of flowers as a welcoming gesture to the family of incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Malcolm G. Coley during an assumption of responsibility ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 18, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 06:08
    Photo ID: 8555572
    VIRIN: 240718-A-BD610-1073
    Resolution: 6765x4510
    Size: 7.37 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAG Benelux Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony for CSM Malcolm G. Coley [Image 13 of 13], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Assumption of Responsibility
    IMCOM-E
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

