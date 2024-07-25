Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Deck Control Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 3]

    Flight Deck Control Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240728-N-FC892-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 28, 2024) Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit utilize a planning chart in the flight deck control room of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), July 28. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    This work, Flight Deck Control Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

