Highest Ranking Palauan Native Marine Returns Home to Support Koa Moana 24

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Milton Donatus, operations chief with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine regiment, 1st Marine Division, approaches the capital of Palau during a visit to his hometown of Ngkeklau in the state of Ngaraard and the surrounding Palauan community in support of Koa Moana 24’s efforts at Koror, Palau. Donatus, the first-ever Palauan native to make the rank of E-9, wanted to return to his home country to support his Koa Moana Marine Corps brothers and sisters. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

