51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon before takeoff at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. In an air combat role, the F-16's maneuverability and combat radius can locate targets in all weather conditions and detect low-flying aircraft, enabling “Fight Tonight” mindset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
