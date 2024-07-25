Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 11 of 12]

    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Alexus Resendiz, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for takeoff at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft. It is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 04:26
    Photo ID: 8555451
    VIRIN: 240724-F-PT849-2044
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, 51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Osan Air Base
    A-10
    Airpower
    air force
    air power
    51st Fighter Wing
    F-16
    A-10

