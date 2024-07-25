U.S. Air Force Airman Alexus Resendiz, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for takeoff at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft. It is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 04:26
|Photo ID:
|8555451
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-PT849-2044
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.