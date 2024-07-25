51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

U.S. Air Force Airman Alexus Resendiz, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. In an air-to-surface role, the F-16 can fly more than 500 miles, deliver its weapons with superior accuracy, defend itself against enemy aircraft, and return to its starting point, making it a vital part of the “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

