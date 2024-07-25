51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxis an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The 25th FS “Assam Draggins” started as the 25th Pursuit Squadron, which was activated at Hamilton Field, California in 1941. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
07.23.2024
07.29.2024
|8555449
|240724-F-PT849-1111
|0x0
|0 B
OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|1
|0
