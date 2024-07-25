Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 9 of 12]

    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxis an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The 25th FS “Assam Draggins” started as the 25th Pursuit Squadron, which was activated at Hamilton Field, California in 1941. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 04:26
    Photo ID: 8555449
    VIRIN: 240724-F-PT849-1111
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower
    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower
    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower
    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower
    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower
    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower
    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower
    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower
    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower
    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower
    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower
    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Osan Air Base
    A-10
    Airpower
    air force
    air power
    51st Fighter Wing
    F-16
    A-10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download