ShanDreaha “Shay” LaNedtra Hudak plays with her son at the Sagamihara Housing Area outdoor swimming pool July 19 during an Army Community Service-hosted child-parent bonding pool playgroup.
Pool playgroup makes splash as new way for Camp Zama parents, children to bond
