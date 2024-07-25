ILDC graduates at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 25, 2024) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Viviana Castillo, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Intermediate Leader Development Course (ILDC) certificate of completion from Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay, and Command Master Chief Rafael Barney, after completing the four-day course on July 25, 2024, onboard NSA Souda Bay. The ILDC prepares petty officers 2nd class for increased leadership responsibilities in support of the Chief of Naval Operations’ Navy Leader Development Framework. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

