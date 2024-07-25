Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ILDC graduates at NSA Souda Bay [Image 7 of 18]

    ILDC graduates at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 25, 2024) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Viviana Castillo, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Intermediate Leader Development Course (ILDC) certificate of completion from Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, NSA Souda Bay, and Command Master Chief Rafael Barney, after completing the four-day course on July 25, 2024, onboard NSA Souda Bay. The ILDC prepares petty officers 2nd class for increased leadership responsibilities in support of the Chief of Naval Operations’ Navy Leader Development Framework. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    This work, ILDC graduates at NSA Souda Bay [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

