RD24 | III MEF, JSDF begin Resolute Dragon 24 at Camp Kengun

III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Western Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Masayoshi Arai speak during the opening ceremony of Resolute Dragon 24 at the JGSDF Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, July 28, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

