    RD24 | III MEF, JSDF begin Resolute Dragon 24 at Camp Kengun [Image 3 of 6]

    RD24 | III MEF, JSDF begin Resolute Dragon 24 at Camp Kengun

    KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    07.27.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samuel Barge 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Soldiers with the U.S. Army’s 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, participate in an opening ceremony for exercise Resolute Dragon 24 alongside members of the Western Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, at the JGSDF Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, July 28, 2024. Resolute Dragon 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 22:33
    Location: KUMAMOTO, JP
    This work, RD24 | III MEF, JSDF begin Resolute Dragon 24 at Camp Kengun [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Samuel Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

