RD24 | III MEF, JSDF begin Resolute Dragon 24 at Camp Kengun

U.S. service members with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and the U.S. Army’s 1st Multi-Domain Task Force participate in the opening ceremony of exercise Resolute Dragon 24, alongside members of the Western Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, at the JGSDF Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, July 28, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

