    RD24 | III MEF, JSDF begin Resolute Dragon 24 at Camp Kengun [Image 1 of 6]

    RD24 | III MEF, JSDF begin Resolute Dragon 24 at Camp Kengun

    KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    07.27.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samuel Barge 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Arnold Selvidge, a bilateral coordination center officer in charge, commands 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Marines during an opening ceremony for exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, July 28, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Selvidge is a native of Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 22:33
    Location: KUMAMOTO, JP
    USMC
    Marines
    JSDF
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    resolutedragon
    ReadytoFightNow

