    MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Marines move cargo, purify water during Exercise Predators Run 24 [Image 7 of 8]

    MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Marines move cargo, purify water during Exercise Predators Run 24

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gavin Trigg, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, secures a load on a Logistics Vehicle System Replacement during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 20, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian’s Army 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MRF-D 24.3’s Logistics Combat Element, CLB-5 (Rein.), provided comprehensive combat service support, logistics support, and enhanced health service support in a disaggregated environment. Trigg is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 22:25
    Photo ID: 8555206
    VIRIN: 240720-M-PI941-3049
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.38 MB
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Logistics
    CLB-5
    MRF-D
    USMCNEWS
    I MEF Summer Series
    Predator’s Run 24

