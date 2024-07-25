MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Marines move cargo, purify water during Exercise Predators Run 24

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Rosales, a heavy equipment operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, operates a Tractor, Rubber-Tired, Articulating Steering, Multi-Purpose forklift during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 20, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian’s Army 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MRF-D 24.3’s Logistics Combat Element, CLB-5 (Rein.), provided comprehensive combat service support, logistics support, and enhanced health service support in a disaggregated environment. Rosales is a native of Nevada. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

