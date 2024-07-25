MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines conduct deck landing qualifications aboard Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour during Exercise Pitch Black 24

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, prepare to land an MV-22B Osprey alongside an Italian Navy NH-90 on the flight deck of the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour during Exercise Pitch Black 24, in the Timor Sea, July 25, 2024. Exercise Pitch Black 24 is the largest in the exercise’s 43-year history and brings together 20 participating nations, more than 140 aircraft from around the world, and over 4000 personnel. Exercise Pitch Black 24 allows MRF-D 24.3’s Aviation Combat Element, VMM-268 (Rein.), to integrate MV-22B Ospreys and air combat capabilities into a combined-joint setting in support of multi-national objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

