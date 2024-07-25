Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines conduct deck landing qualifications aboard Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour during Exercise Pitch Black 24 [Image 13 of 14]

    MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines conduct deck landing qualifications aboard Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour during Exercise Pitch Black 24

    TIMOR SEA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, prepare to land an MV-22B Osprey alongside an Italian Navy NH-90 on the flight deck of the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour during Exercise Pitch Black 24, in the Timor Sea, July 25, 2024. Exercise Pitch Black 24 is the largest in the exercise’s 43-year history and brings together 20 participating nations, more than 140 aircraft from around the world, and over 4000 personnel. Exercise Pitch Black 24 allows MRF-D 24.3’s Aviation Combat Element, VMM-268 (Rein.), to integrate MV-22B Ospreys and air combat capabilities into a combined-joint setting in support of multi-national objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    TAGS

    Marines
    MRF-D
    ITS Cavour
    Pitch Black
    USMCNews
    I MEF Summer Series

