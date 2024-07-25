MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines conduct deck landing qualifications aboard Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour during Exercise Pitch Black 24

The Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour sails in the Timor Sea, during Exercise Pitch Black 24, July 25, 2024. Exercise Pitch Black 24 is the largest in the exercise’s 43-year history and brings together 20 participating nations, more than 140 aircraft from around the world, and over 4000 personnel. Exercise Pitch Black 24 allows Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3’s Aviation Combat Element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), to integrate MV-22B Ospreys and air combat capabilities into a combined-joint setting in support of multi-national objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

