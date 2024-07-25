Charlie Battery Conducts Deck Shoot Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Raul Figueroa, the motor transportation maintenance chief assigned to Charlie Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of California, sights in with an M4 carbine during a live-fire deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 26, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms) (This image was created in color and changed to black-and-white.)

