    Charlie Battery Conducts Deck Shoot Aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 6]

    Charlie Battery Conducts Deck Shoot Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, engage targets during a live-fire deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 26, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 18:25
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
