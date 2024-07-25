Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-111 Aviation Regiment and 1-124 Infantry Regiment train at Camp Shelby during XCTC [Image 2 of 2]

    1-111 Aviation Regiment and 1-124 Infantry Regiment train at Camp Shelby during XCTC

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski 

    50th Regional Support Group

    A Florida Army National Guard Soldier with 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment prepares for takeoff in a CH-47 Chinook during the Exportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 24, 2024. XCTC is a major training event that ensures the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)

    This work, 1-111 Aviation Regiment and 1-124 Infantry Regiment train at Camp Shelby during XCTC [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Florida Army National Guard
    Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise
    FL XCTC 2024
    Camp Shelby XCTC
    Florida XCTC

