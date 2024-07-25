1-111 Aviation Regiment and 1-124 Infantry Regiment train at Camp Shelby during XCTC

A Florida Army National Guard Soldier with 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment prepares for takeoff in a CH-47 Chinook during the Exportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 24, 2024. XCTC is a major training event that ensures the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)

