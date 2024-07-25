A Florida Army National Guard Soldier with 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment prepares for takeoff in a CH-47 Chinook during the Exportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 24, 2024. XCTC is a major training event that ensures the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 16:11
|Photo ID:
|8554969
|VIRIN:
|240728-Z-XD814-1002
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|106.06 KB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-111 Aviation Regiment and 1-124 Infantry Regiment train at Camp Shelby during XCTC [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.