1-111 Aviation Regiment and 1-124 Infantry Regiment train at Camp Shelby during XCTC

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for transport during a training exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 28, 2024. They are among almost 5,000 Florida Guard members mobilized to Camp Shelby to participate in the Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a major training event that ensures the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski.)

