Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for transport during a training exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 28, 2024. They are among almost 5,000 Florida Guard members mobilized to Camp Shelby to participate in the Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a major training event that ensures the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski.)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 16:11
|Photo ID:
|8554968
|VIRIN:
|240728-Z-XD814-1001
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|332.25 KB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-111 Aviation Regiment and 1-124 Infantry Regiment train at Camp Shelby during XCTC [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.