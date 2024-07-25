New command chief brings Texans iconic energy

U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Trey McKinney III, 136th Airlift Wing outgoing command chief (Left) and Chief Master Sgt. Ricky Ramsey, 136th Airlift Wing incoming command chief (Right) sits together during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, July 27, 2024. A change of responsibility ceremony acts as an official transfer of command chief responsibilities between two senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

