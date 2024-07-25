Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New command chief brings Texans iconic energy

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Trey McKinney III, 136th Airlift Wing outgoing command chief (Left) and Chief Master Sgt. Ricky Ramsey, 136th Airlift Wing incoming command chief (Right) sits together during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, July 27, 2024. A change of responsibility ceremony acts as an official transfer of command chief responsibilities between two senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 14:13
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Command chief
    Change of responsibility
    Texas Air National Guard
    136th Airlift Wing

