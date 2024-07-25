Sgt. Sagen Maddalena of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit prepares to aim at her target during the women’s 10-meter air rifle competition July 28 in Chateauroux, France.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 14:10
|Photo ID:
|8554896
|VIRIN:
|240728-A-UW671-1023
|Resolution:
|7292x4864
|Size:
|23.14 MB
|Location:
|CHATEAUROUX, FR
|Hometown:
|GROVELAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|WOODLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics [Image 23 of 23], by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.