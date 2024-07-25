Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics

Sgt. Ivan Roe of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit prepares to aim at his target during the men’s 10-meter air rifle competition July 28 in Chateauroux, France.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 14:10
|Location:
|CHATEAUROUX, FR
|Hometown:
|BOZEMAN, MONTANA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
