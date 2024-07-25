Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics [Image 13 of 23]

    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics

    CHATEAUROUX, FRANCE

    07.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. Sagen Maddalena of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit prepares to aim at her target during the women’s 10-meter air rifle competition July 28 in Chateauroux, France.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 14:10
    Photo ID: 8554886
    VIRIN: 240728-A-UW671-1013
    Resolution: 7465x4979
    Size: 24.31 MB
    Location: CHATEAUROUX, FR
    Hometown: GROVELAND, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: WOODLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics [Image 23 of 23], by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics
    Army Marksmanship Unit Soldier-Athletes compete in the 2024 Olympics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paris2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download