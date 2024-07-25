MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 9, 2024) – The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) sails next to the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) July 9, 2024. A RAS allows a ship to take on fuel and other supplies while at sea. USS New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.28.2024 11:03 Photo ID: 8554852 VIRIN: 240709-N-UF626-2147 Resolution: 5795x3856 Size: 4.74 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New York replenishment At Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.