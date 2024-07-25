Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York replenishment At Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 9, 2024) – The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) sails next to the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) July 9, 2024. A RAS allows a ship to take on fuel and other supplies while at sea. USS New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

