    USS New York Live Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 7]

    USS New York Live Fire Exercise

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 9, 2024) – Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Jeremy Donaldson, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), fires an M9 pistol during a live-fire exercise aboard USS New York, July 9, 2024. Live-fire exercises are conducted periodically to gain and maintain weapons proficiency. USS New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 11:03
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
